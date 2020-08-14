17 COVID-19 deaths in Western region

Coimbatore sees highest single day spike of 385 cases, Salem 191

As many as 17 COVID-19 deaths were reported in five districts of Western region on Friday.

Coimbatore and Erode district also registered a spike in the number of positive cases.

Coimbatore district reported eight deaths and 385 new cases, taking the district’s overall tally of positive cases to 8,274.

According to the media bulletin, five patients aged 74, 60, 62, 85 and 56 died at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, two patients aged 52 and 55 died at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital and one patient aged 76 died at a private hospital.

The new cases were reported from Selvapuram, Vilankurichi, Ganapathy, Sowripalayam, Peelamedu, Ramanathapuram, Ukkadam and Race Course in Corporation limits and Karamadai, Thudiyalur, Vellakinar and Mettupalayam in the district.

On Friday, 243 patients were discharged from various hospitals.

Jewellery showroom closed

The showroom of a popular jewellery chain on 100 Feet Road was closed on Friday after an employee tested positive for the disease.

According to sources, Coimbatore Corporation officials closed down the showroom and lifted samples from 76 of the 80 employees working there and carried out disinfection measures. The remaining four employees would be tested on Saturday, sources said.

Baby discharged

A two-month-old male baby from Tiruppur district was discharged from the ESI Hospital on Friday after a procedure in the lung.

Dean A. Nirmala said in a release that the baby was diagnosed with 20% pneumonia due to COVID-19 and pneumothorax (leakage of air from lungs). On August 7, doctors drained the leaked air and the baby was discharged on Friday after it was found stable.

Three deaths in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district reported three deaths and 53 cases, taking the district’s overall tally to 1,431 cases.

Three men aged 67, 61 and 58 died at the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore, the bulletin said.

The new cases were reported from Tiruppur, Kundadam, Palladam and Dharapuram Blocks on Friday. A total of 36 patients from the district were discharged on Friday.

Four deaths in Salem

Salem district reported four COVID-19 deaths and 191 new cases.

The deceased include a 69-year-old man from Attur, a 70-year-old woman from Sooramangalam, 63-year-old man from Attur and a 45-year-old man from Ponnamapet. Of the new cases, 185 cases were indigenous. Four patients had travelled to Chennai, Namakkal, Perambalur and Dharmapuri. Two patients had returned from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Namakkal recorded 30 indigenous cases on Friday.

Erode district witnessed a single-day spike of 128 new cases on Friday. The districts’ tally now stands at to 1,334. A total of 58 persons were discharged on Friday. A 63-year-old man died of the disease on August 12.

Eighteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris. The number of confirmed cases in the district now stands at 1,010.

Krishnagiri recorded 13 new cases and one COVID-19 death. Thirty-six persons tested positive in Dharmapuri.