17 COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 15,026. While nine persons were discharged, 120 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, the number of positive cases crossed the 20-mark after several days with 26 persons testing positive on Thursday.

According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and six cases have been reported in the Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 13 cases were reported.

Six persons returned from Karur, Salem, Tiruchi, Ramanathapuram, Chennai and Salem.

