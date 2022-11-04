17 children to take their maiden flight trip from Chennai to Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 04, 2022 19:48 IST

The Coimbatore North-based Round Table 20 under its ‘Flight of Fantasy’ project will enable 17 underprivileged children to take their first-ever trip on a flight from Chennai to Coimbatore and back to Chennai on Saturday.

The first project under this initiative was organised on February 26 when 15 children went on their maiden flight trip to Chennai from the Coimbatore International Airport. All the children were residents of Kinathukadavu-based Saranalayam Children’s Home.

“The 17 children will land at Coimbatore International Airport at about 11 a.m. From there, they will be taken on a bus to GeDee Car Museum and Isha Yoga Centre in the city. They will leave for Chennai at 8 p.m.,” said Dipender Singh, the convener of the event.

