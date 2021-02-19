Coimbatore

17 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 17 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,692. While 15 persons were discharged, 131 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 12 indigenous cases were reported. In Namakkal, four cases were reported, one patient returned from Tiruchendhur.

