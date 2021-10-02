17 assessees owe ₹ 42.30 crore to Coimbatore Corporation in tax

Coimbatore

02 October 2021 00:46 IST

Defaulters include CMCH, Tidel Park and ESI Hospital

After delaying its response to an RTI query, the Coimbatore Corporation has finally revealed that 17 property tax assessees owed ₹ 42.30 crore and three assessees ₹ 4.18 crore in vacant land tax.

In its reply to RTI petitioner and activist S.P. Thiyagarajan, the Corporation had said of the 17 assessments, in six the Corporation could not move forward because of litigation pending before either the tax appellate committee or court.

In the assessment related to property tax on the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy, the Corporation had decided to give exemption and forego ₹ 2.24 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

In another case, the ruling was in favour of the petitioner, meaning that Corporation had to exempt the building from tax and forego ₹ 1.48 crore.

In four cases where tax amounted to ₹ 7.55 crore, the ruling was in its favour, the Corporation had said in its reply to the petitioner.

The Corporation had also said that the defaulters included government establishments as well – Coimbatore Medical College Hospital that owed ₹ 2.93 crore, Government Medical College and ESI Hospital that owed ₹ 3.53 crore and TIDEL Park, Coimbatore Ltd. that owed ₹ 4.92 crore.

The Corporation furnished the details to Mr. Thiyagarajan, who had sought information on assessees who owed tax more than ₹ 1 crore and since 2011.

He had also sought details of defaulters of vacant land tax.

In reply to the vacant land tax query, the Corporation had identified three assessments, said one case for ₹ 1.58 crore was ruled in its favour, another case for tax worth ₹ 1.54 crore was ruled in the petitioner’s favour and another case for ₹ 1.05 crore was pending.

The Corporation furnished the information to the petitioner a few days ago after he had moved an appeal to the Deputy Commissioner.

He was forced to move the appeal as the then Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, failed to reply to his petition of June 28, 2021, he added.