17 ambulances deployed to transport COVID-19 patients in Namakkal

Collector Shreya P. Singh flagging off the ambulances in Namakkal on Friday.

NAMAKKAL

21 January 2022 17:57 IST

The district administration has deployed 17 ambulances to transport COVID-19 positive patients from their houses to hospitals and to COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC) here.

The patients would be taken to the Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital and to the District Headquarters Hospital. Also, if patients were advised to be in home isolation, the ambulances would drop them in their houses. Instead of using the 108 regular ambulance services, these ambulances were deployed exclusively for transporting COVID-19 patients, officials said.

Collector Shreya P. Singh flagged off the ambulances in the presence of District Revenue Officer Kadiresan, Medical College Dean Santha Arulmozhi, Joint Director (Welfare), Deputy Director (Health Services) J. Prabakaran and other officials at the Collectorate on Friday. The Collector said patients should not use public transportation to reach hospitals as it would lead to caregivers and others contracting the infection. “They should use the services of ambulances”, she added.

She called upon the eligible persons to get vaccinated, including the booster dose. Also, wearing masks, ensuring personal distancing in public places and following COVID-19 norms would contain the spread of the disease, she said.

As on Thursday, a total of 2,150 persons were undergoing treatment while the total number of positive cases in the district stood at 57,585.