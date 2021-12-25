16th mega vaccination camp in Namakkal on Sunday

Namakkal

25 December 2021 17:24 IST

The 16th mega vaccination camp will be held at 469 static camps and 36 mobile camps from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. across the district on Sunday.

District Revenue Officer N. Kadiresan said that a total of 11,06,480 persons (79.93%) have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 7,30,912 (52.80%) persons have received their second dose of vaccine. He said that 8,712 pregnant women had received their first dose, while 1,595 pregnant women had received their second dose. A total of 10,309 lactating women had received their first dose, while 1,606 lactating women had received their second dose.

Mr. Kadiresan said that a total of 505 camps will be held across the district in which 210 doctors, 430 nurses, 1,600 anganwadi workers, 1,400 volunteers, 415 trainee nurses and 265 trainee sanitary inspectors and 1,400 teachers will be involved to vaccinate one lakh people. Hence, he requested people above 18 years to get vaccinated and stay protected against the virus.

