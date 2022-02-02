1,696 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

02 February 2022 23:56 IST

A total of 1,696 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore on Wednesday, registering a decline from Tuesday’s 1,897 cases.

The Health Department said that 3,621 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday and the district had 21,626 active cases.

Three more persons from the district died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 2,574.

1,159 cases in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district reported 1,159 fresh cases. The overall toll went up to 1,042 as two new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 12,037 active cases and 1,359 persons from the district recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

In the Nilgiris, 169 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The number of deaths increased from 223 to 224 on the day and 2,236 people are under treatment.