168 new cases in Salem

16 July 2021 23:49 IST

A total of 168 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Friday.

According to health officials, 163 cases were indigenous and 31 were reported in Salem Corporation limits. Five patients had returned from other districts like Namakkal, Kalakuruchi and Dharmapuri.

In Namakkal, 69 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. As per bulletin, a 50-year-old man from Namakkal succumbed to COVID-19.

Erode district reported 152 new cases on Friday. While 231 persons were discharged, 2,430 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died raising the toll to 618.

Krishnagiri recorded 35 fresh cases and 67 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 582 as of Friday. A total of 40,921 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 36 fresh cases, and 77 cases discharged with one death registered. The total number of cases in the district was 604. As of date, 25,616 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.