1,677 students score above 550 marks in Class XII exam

SALEM/ NAMAKKAL

19 July 2021 23:41 IST

As many as 1,677 students have managed score above 550 marks in Class XII results in Salem.

The results of Class XII examinations were released on Monday and the students gathered at the respective schools to collect details regarding their marks. Arrangements were also made at schools to facilitate application process for NEET aspirants at schools here.

According to officials from the Education Department, students from 320 higher secondary schools attended the examination here. As many as 37,752 students appeared for class 12 examinations including 17,418 boys and 20,334 girl students here.

According to officials, while 1,677 students scored between 551 and 600 marks, 7,301 students scored between 501 and 550 marks, 9,959 students scored between 451-500, 9,787 students between 401-450, 6,691 students between 351-400 and 2,337 students scored below 350 marks.

In Namakkal, students from 202 schools appeared for the examination. As many as 20,534 students, including 10,029 female students and 10,505 male students cleared the examinations here.

Nineteen students who were rescued from child labour also cleared the examinations in Salem. According to officials, six boys and 13 girl students who were rescued from power looms and silver anklet manufacturing units here cleared the examinations. A majority of the students have scored above 350 marks and the highest score was 494 marks.

In Namakkal, 15 students who were rescued from power looms cleared the examinations. While eight students scored between 400 and 500 marks, seven scored between 300 and 400 marks. Officials said that necessary measures would be taken to support the higher education of these students.