167 more test positive in Coimbatore district

02 August 2020 23:15 IST

Salem, Tiruppur districts witness one death each

As many as 167 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday while Tiruppur and Salem districts witnessed one death each.

While the total number of positive cases reported in the district increased to 5,230, the official death toll stood at 71 on Sunday.

Health Department confirmed the deaths of seven patients at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital and the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on July 30, 31 and August 1. Two male patients aged 67 and 69 died at ESI Hospital on July 31 and August 1. CMCH witnessed deaths of four patients aged 54, 46, 63 and 80 on July 31 and one patient aged 59 on August 1.

The new cases were from places including Pollachi, Alandurai, Elachipalayam, Ganapathy, Jothipuram, Saravanampatti, Madukarai, Sundarapuram, Uppilipalayam, Ukkdadam, Kovaipudur and Vadavalli.

As many as 224 persons, who recovered from the disease got discharged from different hospitals in the district on Sunday.

A total of 134 cases were reported in Salem. Of these, 130 cases are indigenous, including 95 in Salem Corporation limits. Four patients returned from Maharashtra and Bihar.

A 77-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 disease at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital died on Sunday. Health officials said the deceased, a resident of Shevapet was admitted to the hospital on July 31 and was undergoing treatment here. The patient died on Sunday without responding to treatment.

The patient was suffering from hypertension and diabetes, they said.

Tiruppur district reported one death and 40 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 949 cases. A 37-year-old man from Tiruppur Corporation limits, who was COVID-19 positive and was admitted in CMCH on July 30, died on Saturday at 5 a.m. The deceased was suffering from seizure disorder, health officials said.

A 25-year-old woman working as a staff nurse at the primary health centre at Vellakoil tested positive. Two girls, aged nine and 10 respectively, from Corporation limits were also among the fresh cases.

In Krishnagiri, 59 cases were reported. According to health officials, 52 are indigenous and seven patients have returned from other districts.

Twenty-eight cases were reported in Namakkal. Of these, five have travelled from other districts like Salem, Erode, Karur and Coimbatore. One patient has returned from Andhra Pradesh.

Erode district reported 22 new cases taking the district’s tally to 754. While seven cases were reported in corporation limits, six in Bhavani, four in Modakurichi, two each in Perundurai and Chithode and one case at Nambiyur were reported.

A total of 32 persons were discharged on Saturday, 162 persons continue to be under treatment at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. Nine deaths were reported, so far, in the district.

In Dharmapuri, 17 cases were reported. While seven patients have returned from Karnataka, four have travelled to other districts like Kanchipuram, Tuticorin, Krishnagiri and Thirupathur.

In the Nilgiris, 14 people tested positive, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the district to 812. The district administration said that 672 people have recovered and 138 people are undergoing treatment.