166 tables arranged for counting in Salem

The counting of votes polled during the urban local body elections would be conducted on Tuesday and arrangements have been made at 16 centres here.

The ordinary elections to urban local bodies was conducted on February 19 and Salem Corporation, six municipalities and 31 town panchayats went to polls.

The district recorded a polling percentage of 70.54% and the polled machines were stored in strong rooms at 16 counting centres in the district. The counting to 60 Wards in Salem Corporation would be conducted at Shri Shakthi Kailaash College. 15 centres have been set up for counting votes polled in municipalities and town panchayats.

According to officials, 56 tables have been set up in eight halls for counting of votes to corporation wards. Over 500 personnel would be involved in the process and there would be eight rounds of counting. 43 tables would be set up for counting to six municipalities, Attur, Edappadi, Mettur, Narasingapuram, Idanganasalai and Tharamangalam. and 67 tables would be set up for counting to town panchayats. Except for a few, seven rounds of counting would be conducted to town panchayats here.

Elections were conducted to 60 Wards in Salem Corporation, 165 wards in municipalities and 470 wards in 31 town panchayats. A polling percentage of 64.36% was recorded in Salem Corporation limits, 76.61% in municipalities and 77.82% in town panchayats.

Namakkal

In Namakkal, arrangements for counting have been made at three counting centres in the district.

The elections were conducted to five municipalities and 19 town panchayats here. According to officials, 77 tables would be set up in total for counting to the local bodies. Except for Pallipalayam, eight tables would be set up for counting to municipalities. 13 rounds of counting would be conducted for Namakkal Municipality, highest among the municipalities.

Among town panchayats, two tables would be set up for each town panchayat and the highest number of rounds of counting would be conducted for Alampalayam town panchayat, 12 rounds.

Talking to presspersons on Monday, Namakkal Collector Shreya P. Singh said that strong rooms would be opened by 8 a.m. and postal votes would be counted first.

She added that certificates of winning candidates would be handed over on completion of counting to each ward. She added that 1,435 postal ballot forms have been distributed in the district. She added that mobile phones are not allowed other than for returning officers in counting centres.