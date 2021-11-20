166 child marriages stopped in Tiruppur in 18 months

Tiruppur

20 November 2021 23:45 IST

Officials from Childline helpline 1098 in Tiruppur district have stopped 166 child marriages between April 2020 and October 2021, according to the latest data.

Released by Executive Director of Centre for Social Education and Development C. Nambi as part of the annual Childline se Dosti initiative for child rights awareness, Childline officials intervened in 102 child marriages between April 2020 and April 2021 and 64 child marriages between April and October this year. Tiruppur North and Avinashi Blocks reported the highest number of child marriages during this 18-month period with 30 and 24 child marriages respectively. Other Blocks with more cases of child marriages included Udumalpet with 24 cases, Palladam (17), Dharapuram (16), Tiruppur South (15) and Uthukuli with 10 cases of child marriages.

A large portion of these 166 child marriages – 75 girls and 69 boys – were reported to be from the Scheduled Castes. This was followed by Most Backward Classes (45 girls and 44 boys) and Backward Classes (40 girls and 36 boys), according to the data.

Advertising

Advertising

Between April 2020 and October 2021, the Childline officials also rescued 142 children from child labour, Mr. Nambi said. With schools not functioning for 19 months due to COVID-19 lockdown, around 60% of children from the villages surveyed in Tiruppur district were found to have gone for work, he said, urging the State government to carry out measures to ensure all children have returned to schools following the reopening.

Childline coordinator for Tiruppur district S. Kathirvel said that the Childline se Dosti annual celebrations commenced on November 14 and will end on November 24 and will comprise various events for children on child rights across the district.

Children in distress shall contact Childline, a 24x7 nationwide helpline, at 1098.