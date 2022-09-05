163 girl students benefit from Pudumai Penn scheme in the Nilgiris

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran distributing kit to a college student under the Pudumai Penn scheme in Udhagamandalam on Monday. The Nilgiris District Collector S.P. Amrith is in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran inaugurated the State government’s ‘Pudumai Penn’ scheme in the Nilgiris by distributing kit with bank passbooks and other items to 163 girl students studying in Classes VI to XII in the district on Monday.

The scheme, launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai, will provide financial assistance amounting to ₹1,000 every month to girl students studying in government schools across the State.

Mr. Ramachandran said the scheme would prove to be extremely beneficial to students, and would also ensure that girl students continued their studies till the end of Class XII, and that the assistance would also help them aspire for higher education.

The Minister also handed over complaint boxes with toll free number on behalf of the Social Welfare Department. The boxes would be installed in places where women were employed. Women could send complaints related to harassment so that authorities could act on them.

The Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith, District Revenue Officer Keerthi Priyadarshini and other district officials from various government departments were present.