163 containment zones in Salem

29 May 2021 21:18 IST

As many as 163 containment zones have been set up in the district as part of COVID-19 containment measures.

The number of zones went up to 175 on May 25 and reduced to 163 zones on Friday. According to health officials, as many as 5,509 swab samples were collected and 929 tested positive, taking the total tally of COVID-19 positive cases to 61,629.

As on Friday, there are 6,766 houses in containment zones and 26,974 persons are in quarantine in these zones.

