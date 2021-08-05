161 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 161 new cases on Thursday taking the total cases to 94,521. While 138 persons were discharged, 1,643 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died raising the toll to 637.

A total of 79 positive cases were reported in Salem.

According to health officials, 67 cases were indigenous and 20 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. 12 patients have returned from other districts like Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri and Kalakuruchi.

As per bulletin, four deaths were reported in Salem.

In Namakkal, 47 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Two deaths were reported in Namakkal.