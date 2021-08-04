1,600 new smart ration cards distributed in Salem

A total of 1,600 new smart ration cards were distributed to families within 15 days after they submitted applications here on Wednesday.

Recently, the State government has announced that ration cards will be issued within 15 days of submitting the applications with the required documents. Applicant has to fill the form online and upload the necessary documents at www.tnpds.gov.in

On Wednesday, distribution of cards began at the Taluk office at Maniyanoor in the city. People thronged in large numbers right from the morning and tokens were issued to them. They waited in the queue maintaining personal distance and received their cards. Earlier, their Aadhaar cards were verified and signatures were obtained.

Officials said that they are in the process of issuing cards to families who had submitted their forms offline earlier. They said that if required documents are uploaded, the issue of cards becomes easy for them to verify.