160 new cases in Erode

SALEM

12 September 2021 23:12 IST

Erode district reported 160 COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday.

Fifty-four new cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 38 cases were indigenous and 10 were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

As per bulletin, one death was reported in Salem.

In Namakkal, 49 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

In Dharmapuri, 18 indigenous cases were reported and 18 cases in Krishnagiri.