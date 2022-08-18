16-year-old boy murdered by neighbour in Bargur

Special Correspondent
August 18, 2022 19:05 IST

 A man allegedly murdered his 16-year-old neighbour following an argument with the victim’s father at Elathagiri in Bargur. The victim has been identified as Murugesh, a Class IX student.

According to police, Murugesh’s father Kuppusamy and the alleged accused Prabhu had an altercation on Wednesday. Following this, Prabhu attacked the boy on his head with an iron rod. The boy died of injuries and his body was later disposed off in a nearby field.  Upon interrogation, Prabhu was arrested.

