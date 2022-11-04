16-year-old boy killed in accident

The Hindu Bureau KRISHNAGIRI
November 04, 2022 19:56 IST

 A triple collision left a 16-year-old boy dead and three persons injured in Pochampalli here on Thursday night. The accident led to brief tension as the victim’s family demanded the arrest of the youth who belonged to Dalit community.

According to the police, three bikes were caught in a collision, on one of which the victim, Dhanush, a caste Hindu boy, was riding. Sivabharath (21) was on one of the two-wheelers that was part of the collision. The victim’s relatives demanded his arrest.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Uthangarai Amal Edwin said emotions ran high over the boy’s death and the caste factor was only incidental. A case had been registered and investigation was on, said the DSP. 

