16 women police trainees of PRS test positive

Coimbatore

09 August 2020 22:23 IST

As many as 16 women trainees of the Police Recruit School (PRS), Coimbatore, were hospitalised on Sunday after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Swab samples of nearly 90 persons, including other trainees, were collected for COVID-19 test. The test results were expected to be out by Monday.

Sources with the police said that other trainees were asked to go on quarantine.

Several facilities on the PRS campus, including quarters of the trainees, were fumigated as part of containment measures.

Sources with Coimbatore city police said that police personnel and families staying in quarters on PRS campus were advised to take precautionary measures.