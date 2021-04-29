16 triage centres set up across Tiruppur district

Beds in Covid Care Centre to be increased

With Tiruppur district witnessing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, the district administration is likely to ramp up the precautionary measures after Sunday following the counting of votes for the State Assembly election.

Top sources in the district administration said that following the counting of votes, the staff members from various departments would be available for COVID-19-related work. Monitoring teams comprising officials from the local bodies, Revenue Department and the police would likely be formed across the district in May.

On April 27, Tiruppur district’s daily COVID-19 caseload crossed the 500-mark for the first time and the overall tally crossed 25,000 cases. The tally crossed the 20,000-mark on April 7 and the district added over 5,000 fresh cases within 20 days, as per the data from the Health Department.

Meanwhile, the district administration has set up 16 triage centres across the district, including three within the Corporation, to assist patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 whether to be hospitalised, sent to a COVID-19 care centre (CCC) or undertake self-isolation, the sources said. The beds in CCC have been augmented to over 700 beds across the district and would be increased further, according to the sources.