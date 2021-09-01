16 projects completed under Smart City Mission in Erode

Under the Smart City Mission, the Erode Corporation has so far completed 16 projects worth ₹ 275.35 crore, while 26 projects are still under way for which ₹ 655.60 crore will be spent.

The City Level Advisory Forum (CLAF) of Erode Smart City was held at the Corporation office here on Tuesday that was presided by District Collector and forum’s chairman H. Krishnanunni and Erode MP and its co-chairman A. Ganeshamurthi in the presence of members, including Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan.

A presentation was made during the meeting that highlighted various stages of projects being implemented.

The civic body was selected by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for implementing 53 projects worth ₹ 964.90 crore under Round 4 in 2018-19. Officials said that projects that were being executed were smart roads at ₹ 41.32 crore, bio-mining at ₹ 42.45 crore, development of Perumpallam canal at ₹ 200.71 crore, construction of modernised textile hub at E.K.V. Abdul Gani Textile Market Complex at ₹ 62.60 crore, underground sewerage scheme works at ₹ 148 crore, development works at bus stand at ₹ 45.32 crore, additional works in the commercial complex at ₹ 10.65 crore and constructing new market premises on R.K.V. Road at ₹ 32.29 crore.

Tenders have been floated for creating additional works on Gani market premises and six smart road works at various wards. Officials said that a detailed project report has been prepared for establishing a youth development centre at ward 31 at ₹ 9.50 crore and the report is placed before the forum for approval. Officials said that all the existing works are expected to be completed in 12 to 24 months time while new projects, if any, will be discussed at the next forum’s meeting.