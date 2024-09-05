GIFT a SubscriptionGift
16 PHCs in Tiruppur district secure NQAS certification

Published - September 05, 2024 09:56 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Sixteen Primary Health Centres in Tiruppur district have secured NQAS (National Quality Assurance Standard) certification.

The Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has sought to maintain NQAS standards in all PHCs in the district, and held discussions towards this end with representatives of civil society, institutions, industry associations, banks, and non-government organisations late last month.

Earlier this week, District Collector T. Christuraj, in his capacity as the Chairman of the District Health Society Tiruppur, convened a meeting with officials of Health and line departments to take the initiative forward.

The medical officers of PHCs were instructed to conduct Patient Welfare Society meetings in their respective jurisdictions involving tahsildars, block development officers, local body officials and elected representatives.

Sub-collector/ Revenue Divisional Officer of the respective divisions were entrusted with the responsibility of conducting coordination meetings and monitoring the activities. The Horticulture Department was entrusted with the task of carrying out tree plantations in all the PHCs, in consultation with the District Health Officers, at the meeting.

The Collector also instructed block development officers of panchayat unions and executive officers of town panchayats to construct toilet complexes inside Primary Health Centres as per requirement, for the benefit of public.

It was decided at the meeting that the District Health Officer will conduct district-level stakeholder meeting every month to monitor the progress.

