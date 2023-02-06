ADVERTISEMENT

16 nominations filed in Erode

February 06, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 16 nominations were filed with Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar on the sixth day of filing nominations for the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency here on Monday.

Of them, Menaka of Naam Tamilar Katchi and A.M. Siva Phrashanth of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, who had already filed their papers on February 2 and 3 respectively, also filed their papers on Monday.

AIADMK had announced that its candidate K.S. Thennarasu would be filing his papers between 12 noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, which is the last day for filing of papers.

