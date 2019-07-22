16 children under observation for membranous tonsillitis

As many as 16 children from Malliamman Durgham in Kadambur hills were under observation at two government hospitals for membranous tonsillitis as a 21-member team from the health department continues to screen people in the hilly area for diphtheria.

A nine-year-old boy of the tribal hamlet had on July 13 died on the way to government hospital in Chennai due to diphtheria. Another girl was also found with symptoms of diphtheria and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Following the death, the health department began conducting camps in tribal hamlets in Kadambur hills and was screening children and the people. A total of 15 children were found with membranous tonsillitis during the camp. While seven children were admitted to CMCH, eight children were admitted to the Taluk Hospital at Sathyamangalam.

Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal told The Hindu that tonsillitis is common in children and swab tests for them revealed that they are not suffering from diphtheria. She said that they will be under observation for another four days after which they would be discharged. She said that 21 teams, each team comprising a doctor, senior health nurse and village staff, were conducting camps in the hills screening the people for the past two weeks. Ms. Soundammal asked children suffering from sore throat and fever to immediately visit the nearest hospital and get screened.

Last month, a 10-year-old boy whose hamlet is located on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border near Germalam, who was detected with diphtheria in advanced stage died of diphtheria at CMCH. Health department officials said that preventive measures were taken in five km radius from the hamlet and no cases were reported thereafter. Poor vaccination in children under five years causes diphtheria and delay in detection and providing treatment results in loss of life, they added.