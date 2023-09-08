HamberMenu
16 CCTV cameras installed in Hasanur area to monitor vehicle movement, prevent crime activities

September 08, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Footages from CCTV cameras being monitored at Hasanur police station in Erode district.

Footages from CCTV cameras being monitored at Hasanur police station in Erode district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 To monitor vehicle movement and to prevent crime activities, 16 CCTV cameras were installed in Hasanur hill area and were being monitored from the Hasanur police station coming under Sathyamangalam sub-division.

Cameras were installed near the bakery, outside the police station, on Ongalwadi Junction Road, near Arapalayam MYRADA centre, Kollegal road and from Dhimbam bus stop to Hasanur forest office. All these cameras were connected to the control room at the police station.

Ayman Jamal, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sathyamangalam, inaugurated the facility and the police station on Thursday. She thanked the commercial establishments, public and resort owners in Hasanur, Dhimbam and Arapalayam who contributed for installing the cameras.

The Bannari – Karapallam section of the Dindigul – Bengaluru National Highway 948 passes through the core area of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and tourists in large numbers visit Hasanur. Though movement of vehicles on the section was restricted during night hours, cameras were not installed to monitor vehicle movement during night hours. The police said though forest staff and police personnel patrolled the area, cameras would help them monitor vehicles round the clock. Also, the cameras would help in crime prevention and detection, they added.

