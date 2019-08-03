15th edition of Vintage and Classic Car Show held

The smell of petrol hung thick in the air, as the engines of more than 120 classic cars and motorcycles purred into life and circled the streets of Udhagamandalam town, during the 15th edition of The Vintage and Classic Car Show, held here on Saturday.

The vintage car rally, which was flagged off by the Nilgiris District Collector, J Innocent Divya, traversed the town, through Commercial Road, and the Ooty bus stand, before finally stopping at the YWCA grounds in Anandagiri.

Speaking to The Hindu, R. Rajinikanth, president of the Nilgiris Vintage and Classic Cars Association, said that the 15th year of the classic car show in the Nilgiris, witnessed one of the highest attendance, with more than 80 classic cars and 40 classic motorcycles taking part. “The show has gradually gained popularity over the years, with restored cars from across South India taking part,” said Mr. Rajinikanth. He added that classic cars produced by Plymouth, Dodge and Mercedes will headline the event this year, with trucks too being on show.

Some of the most eye-catching automobiles at the show were the classic 1932 Austins, the Jaguar 1961 E-type Roadster and the Studebaker “Bullet Nose,” with the one being exhibited at the show being among only two such vehicles in India, said its proud owner, Rajesh Ambal, from Palakkad in Kerala. “We own 18 classic cars, and each year, we bring one from our collection to the vintage car show in the Nilgiris,” said Mr. Ambal, who said that he had witnessed the growth of the event right from its incipiency to its current stage.

Dr. Ravi Prakash, another classic car enthusiast from Bangalore whose Jaguar E-type attracted the most attention at the show this year, said that it was a shame that the car show was not organised during the summer festival this year, as is usually the case. “Though I understand that traffic congestion and crowds would be a problem, it would generate more interest among the public,” said Mr. Prakash, who is the president of the Federation of Historic Vehicles of India. Visitors also enjoyed the more than 40 motorcycles, including the Yezdi Roadking and the 1969 Jawa 250, which were on the show.