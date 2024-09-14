ADVERTISEMENT

15,941 candidates fail appear for TNPSC group exams in Salem and Namakkal

Published - September 14, 2024 07:11 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates writing the TNPSC Group II examination at a centre in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 14 September 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

As many as 15,941 candidates did not appear for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II and Group II-A exams in Salem and Namakkal districts on Saturday.

A total of 46,856 candidates had applied for the exams in Salem district, and 162 centres were set up across Salem, Attur, Mettur, Omalur, Sankagiri, and Vazhapadi. Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi inspected the exam centres at a private school on Ramakrishna Road. Out of the 46,856 applicants, 35,909 candidates (76.63%) attended the exams.

In Namakkal district, 22,277 candidates applied for the exams, which were conducted in 73 centres, including 35 centres in Namakkal taluk, 20 in Rasipuram taluk, and 18 in Tiruchengode taluk. Namakkal District Collector S. Uma and TNPSC member R. Saravanakumar inspected exam centres in Tiruchengode, Namakkal, and Perasapalayam. The Collector reported that out of the 22,277 candidates, 17,283 appeared for the exams.

