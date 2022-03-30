170 species recorded during bird census in MTR buffer zone

The white-rumped and long-billed vultures spotted in Sigur. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

As many as 170 species of birds were recorded in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) during the recent synchronous bird census conducted in the Nilgiris.

During the two-day census conducted on Saturday and Sunday, volunteers recorded the numbers in eight locations in the MTR buffer zone.

Speaking to The Hindu, P. Arunkumar, Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone), said that the species recorded during the census included threatened, endangered and critically endangered species of birds such as the white-rumped vulture, the long-billed vulture, Nilgiri laughing thrush, Great Indian hornbill, Nilgiri sholakili and the Nilgiri pipit. “Around 14% of the bird species recorded in the division are migratory species,” added Mr. Arunkumar.

The bird census in the MTR buffer zone was conducted in eight regions in the Sigur plateau, including Thengumarahada. Regions in the Sigur with a high population of vulture nesting sites were left undisturbed as officials did not want to disturb the birds during the crucial phase of their nesting cycle. The Asian King vulture, one of the most rarely spotted of the vultures in the Nilgiris, with less than 15 individuals believed to be left in the district was not spotted during the census, officials said.

In the Nilgiris forest division, 110 species of birds were recorded during the census which was conducted at 31 different points across the division. Species whose populations have declined and have been listed as “endangered,” “threatened” or “vulnerable” by the IUCN, such as the grey-headed bulbul, Nilgiri laughing thrush, Nilgiri pipit, Nilgiri shortwing and the Nilgiri wood pigeon were recorded in the division.

Bhosale Sachin Thukkaram, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), said that apart from seven endemic species that were recorded, the Brahminy starling, booted eagle and jungle nightjar, which are rarely spotted in the division, were also recorded.

Officials said that more than 100 volunteers took part in the bird census. The forest department plans to encourage youngsters to take up bird watching and counting every weekend, with plans to organise interested volunteers in groups that can take part in bird counting in wetlands and lakes across the district. The census was also conducted in Gualur forest division.