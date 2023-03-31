₹1.59-crore deficit Budget for Tiruppur Corporation

March 31, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tiruppur Mayor Dinesh Kumar, on Friday, presented the Corporation Budget for 2023-24, projecting a deficit of ₹1.59 crore. The projected revenue was ₹1437.17 crore and the expenditure ₹1438.76 crore.

The Corporation has proposed the second phase of the underground drainage pipeline works in old wards for an estimated ₹200 crore.

The civic body has allocated ₹1037 crore for solid waste management, new equipment for conservancy workers at ₹48.13 lakh, new street lights at ₹17.52 crore, ₹6.58 crore for signages, ₹7.17 lakh for animal birth control, ₹3 crore for two incineration centres and ₹1.05 under Amrut 2.0 for drinking water supply.

A cancer hospital at over ₹32 crore with funds from the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme is to come up soon, the Budget statement said.

Under the Smart City Mission, 21 of the 28 works were completed and the remaining will be done and open to public by July 31, the statement said.

Renovation of the two old bus stands in the city at ₹69.99 crore a fish market at ₹ 2.28 crore, and improvement of amenities at the vegetable markets at ₹ 13.46 crore are some of the works to be taken up under the Mission.