159 applications received for temporary teachers’ posts in Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Schools in Erode district

Published - July 26, 2024 08:56 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department has received a total of 159 applications to fill 39 teachers posts for various subjects on a temporary basis in the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools functioning in the district.

After the start of this academic year, there are vacancies for teachers’ post in most of the schools in the hill areas of Talavadi, Bargur and Kadambur, affecting the students’ learning. Hence, the district administration decided to fill the vacancies and invited applications from secondary grade, graduate and post-graduate teachers. Their appointment through the school management committees on a consolidated pay is on a temporary basis and until permanent teachers are appointed.

An official at the department said applications were invited to fill 38 posts for various subjects, and they have received a total of 159 applications. “All the applications are being processed and teachers would be appointed in two to three weeks,” the official added. Priority is given to applicants who have the necessary qualification and cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), those working as volunteers under Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, candidates belonging to SC/ST communities, and those living in the locality of the school and within the district.

The secondary grade teachers will be paid ₹12,000, graduate teachers ₹15,000 and post-graduate teachers ₹18,000 throughout the year, except during summer holidays, or until the posts are filled by the Teachers Recruitment Board, the official added.

