158 nominations accepted, 62 rejected in Erode district

A total of 158 nominations were accepted and 62 were rejected in all the eight Assembly constituencies in Erode district after scrutiny on Saturday.

A total of 229 nominations were received from March 12 to March 19 in all the constituencies and the scrutiny was carried out by the respective Returning Officers in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties and independent candidates.

After scrutiny, 158 papers were accepted and 62 rejected. Since none of the papers of nine candidates were found valid during scrutiny, their names were left out in the rejection list too.

Main reason for rejection was due to acceptance of papers of the primary candidate. Nominations accepted in each Assembly constituency were: Erode (East) – 21, Erode (West) – 18, Modakkurichi – 18, Perundurai – 26, Bhavani – 23, Anthiyur – 22, Gobichettipalayam 22 and Bhavanisagar (Reserved) – eight. Withdrawal of papers is allowed till 3 p.m. on March 22 after which symbols will be allotted.

The final list of candidates will be announced on the same day.

Salem/Namakkal

Following scrutiny of nominations in Salem and Namakkal, repeated nominations and nominations of substitute candidates were rejected.

In Kumarapalayam, following scrutiny, 35 papers were accepted and 10 were rejected. In Senthamangalam, 17 papers were accepted and four rejected.

In Tiruchengode, 40 nominations were received till Friday and nominations of three candidates were rejected.

In Salem South constituency, of the 39 nominations received, nine were rejected and 30 were accepted. Of them, 12 were of Independents.