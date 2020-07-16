Coimbatore

158 fever camps held every day: Minister

A total of 158 fever surveillance camps are being organised every day for COVID-19 screening across the district, said Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani here on Thursday.

He chaired a review meeting at the Coimbatore Corporation office with various officials regarding the preventive measures undertaken in the district to arrest the spread of COVID-19. Instructions had been given to organise 5,000 such camps across the district.

Claiming that the rate of spread of the virus was under control in Coimbatore district, Mr. Velumani said a total of 4,813 beds were available in the district for COVID-19 patients, including those in ESI Hospital, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, other government hospitals and CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex. Mr. Velumani inaugurated five robotic UGD manhole cleaning machines provided by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and also launched ‘Kovai Care’ mobile application that will provide details pertaining to COVID-19 in the district.

