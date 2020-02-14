15.62 lakh voters in Krishnagiri

A total of 15,62,882 voters have figured in the final electoral roll released by Collector S. Prabhakar at the Collecorate on Friday. The final electoral roll released for the six Assembly constituencies of Krishnagiri, Uthangarai, Bargur, Veppanpalli, Hosur and Thally included 240 transgender voters, 7,72,880 female voters and 7,89,762 male voters.

On December 23, the draft electoral roll was released with January 1, 2020 as the qualifying date for first-time voters to qualify for inclusion.

Applications were received in Form 6, 7,8 and 8 A for inclusion, deletions, changes and corrections to the electoral roll between December 23, 2019 and January 22, 2020.

The final list has been displayed in all the 1,858 booths in the district, Collectorate, revenue divisional offices of Krishnagiri and Hosur; and assistant voter registration officer/tahsildar’s offices.

Voters are urged to verify their names and details in the final list.