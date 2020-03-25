156 prisoners released from prison

A total of 156 prisoners were released on bail from the Coimbatore Central Prison late on Monday in an effort to decongest the prison amid the COVID-19 scare.

Prison officials said they were remand prisoners and were released on bail as per court directions. These prisoners were remanded in judicial custody for non-serious offences, the officials said.

Arrangements for handwashing were in place at the entrances of the 10 blocks inside the prison. Those prisoners, who venture outside to work in the initiatives of Prisons Department such as the ‘Freedom’ fuel stations and Freedom Prison Bazaar were instructed to wear masks. All prisoners would be checked for high body temperature before entering the prison and would be isolated if any COVID-19 symptoms were identified, the officials said. Visitors had been banned till further notice.

‘Healer’ Baskar on bail

Self-proclaimed medical practitioner S. Baskar aka ‘Healer’ Baskar, who was arrested on March 20 on charges of spreading rumours about COVID-19, was out on bail on Monday, prison officials said. However, he was not part of the 156 released prisoners.