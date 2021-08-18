156 new cases in Erode district

18 August 2021 23:53 IST

Erode district reported 156 new cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 96,726. While 157 persons were discharged, 1,841 continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 103 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 95,171. While 84 persons were discharged, 1,048 continue to be under treatment. Four persons died, raising the toll to 1,617.

Namakkal district reported 54 cases taking the tally to 48,168. While 54 persons were discharged, 522 continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 30 new caseson a single day, and 24 cases discharged. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 260 cases as of Wednesday. A total of 41,825 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 23 positive cases, and 26 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 264. As of date, a total 26,563 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.