156 buses to be operated from temporary bus stand at Solar in Erode

Collector H. Krishnanunni (right) inspecting the newly established temporary bus stand at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram in Erode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 156 buses will be operated from the temporary bus stand at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram along Karur Bypass Road once the bus stand becomes functional.

Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the bus stand and held discussions with officials. Established at a cost of ₹8 crore on two acre on the land owned by the Corporation, buses to southern districts will be operated. While the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited (TNSTC) will operate 57 buses, private transport owners will operate 39 buses while 60 buses from other divisions will also be operated. A total of 298 services will be operated every day from the bus stand to Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai and Vellakovil and other southern districts.

The Collector asked officials to ensure adequate seating arrangements, drinking water and toilet facilities for commuters. He asked officials to install surveillance cameras, monitoring rooms for traffic policemen and other amenities. He told officials of TNSTC, Regional Transport Office, Police Department and other related departments to list their requirements so that it could be fulfilled and the bus stand put to use at the earliest.

Corporation Engineer Madhuram, Modakkurichi Tahsildar Shanmugasundaram, Highways Department Assistant Director Saravanan, TNSTC Operations Manager Palanisamy, Private Bus Owners Association president K.S. Palanisamy, and its secretary Vivekanandan were present.

In order to facilitate the renovation works at the existing central bus terminus, work began in August 2021 to establish the temporary bus stand at Solar and was completed recently. Corporation officials said that once all the required infrastructure was in place, operation of buses would begin.