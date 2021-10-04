155 test positive in Coimbatore district

A total of 155 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The district had 1,901 active cases of the disease and 195 persons recovered.

The Health Department said that Coimbatore district’s test positivity rate stood at 1.5% on Sunday when 10,260 swab samples were tested and 158 persons were found positive.

Tiruppur district reported 74 fresh cases, which took the tally to 93,347.

The overall toll remained at 956 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 852 active cases and 82 patients from the district recovered on Monday. Positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Sunday’s data was 1.5%.

In the Nilgiris, 35 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 32,881. The number of deaths stood at 202 while 377 persons are undergoing treatment.