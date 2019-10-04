15.26 lakh voters in Krishnagiri district

The draft electoral roll for the local body elections entails a total electorate of 15,26,344 voters here in the district. This entails total voters of 2,00,633 for the Corporation; 52,837 voters for the municipality; 80,556 voters for town panchayats; and 11,92,318 voters for the panchayat unions.

The total voters for the local body elections include 7,53,136 female voters; 7,72,978 male voters and 230 transgender voters. On Friday, Collector S. Prabhakar released the draft voters list here at the Collectorate in the presence of the representatives of political parties.

The draft voters list has been kept for public scrutiny in all the 10 panchayat union offices, 33 village panchayats, Hosur Corporation, Krishnagiri Municipality and six town panchayat offices here.