151 tmc of Cauvery water let into sea in 28 days: Anbumani Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss claimed here on Sunday that 151 tmc of Cauvery water had drained into the sea in the past 28 days, which was more than the full capacity of Mettur dam.

Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss told reporters the total share of water for Tamil Nadu from Karnataka was 177.25 tmc. To save water, the Dravidian majors in power did not do anything. He added that if 50 check dams were constructed, the State would be able to save 70 tmc.

“While we are celebrating our 75th year of Independence, people are still not free from drugs and liquor. On Monday, we expect Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to make important announcements regarding total prohibition and banning online gambling,” he said.