150th year celebrations of Mettupalayam railway station on August 30, 31

August 29, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Salem Division of Southern Railway has planned elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 150th year of Mettupalayam railway station on August 30 and 31.

On August 30, a 8-km mini marathon has been planned at Mettupalayam around 6.30 a.m. and interested persons can register through whatsapp no 98946-63543. Saplings will be given to public free of cost and 150 saplings will be planted at the railway station. On August 31, students will be taken on a ride from Mettupalayam to Kallar. Sweets will be distributed to passengers of the MEMU train to Coimbatore.

According to a release, Mettupalayam is the third station in the district to celebrate 150th year besides Podanur and Coimbatore Junctions. Salem DRM will honour the railway employees at a function to be held at the rail museum at Mettupalayam Railway Station.