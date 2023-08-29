HamberMenu
150th year celebrations of Mettupalayam railway station on August 30, 31

August 29, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Division of Southern Railway has planned elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 150th year of Mettupalayam railway station on August 30 and 31.

On August 30, a 8-km mini marathon has been planned at Mettupalayam around 6.30 a.m. and interested persons can register through whatsapp no 98946-63543. Saplings will be given to public free of cost and 150 saplings will be planted at the railway station. On August 31, students will be taken on a ride from Mettupalayam to Kallar. Sweets will be distributed to passengers of the MEMU train to Coimbatore.

According to a release, Mettupalayam is the third station in the district to celebrate 150th year besides Podanur and Coimbatore Junctions. Salem DRM will honour the railway employees at a function to be held at the rail museum at Mettupalayam Railway Station.

