150th birth anniversary of VOC celebrated

September 05, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

The 150th birth anniversary of Kappalottiya Tamizhan’ V.O. Chidambaram was celebrated at VOC Grounds here on Tuesday. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, former AIADMK MLA N. Karthik, and leaders of various parties paid floral respects to the portrait of VOC on the premises of the Central Prison.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) also celebrated the birth anniversary by releasing a book ‘Kappalottiya Tamizhanin Panmuka Alumai‘ (The Multifaceted Personality of the Seafaring Tamilian).

T The book is a compilation of articles published in the monthly magazine Idadhu from Erode.

