HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

150th birth anniversary of VOC celebrated

September 05, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy (third left) paying respects to of ‘Kappalottiya Tamizhan’ V.O. Chidambaram’s image with Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (second left), Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar (left), Corporation City Municipal Commissioner M. Prathap (right), Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (second right) on the premises of the Coimbatore Central Prison in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy (third left) paying respects to of ‘Kappalottiya Tamizhan’ V.O. Chidambaram’s image with Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (second left), Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar (left), Corporation City Municipal Commissioner M. Prathap (right), Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (second right) on the premises of the Coimbatore Central Prison in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The 150th birth anniversary of Kappalottiya Tamizhan’ V.O. Chidambaram was celebrated at VOC Grounds here on Tuesday. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, former AIADMK MLA N. Karthik, and leaders of various parties paid floral respects to the portrait of VOC on the premises of the Central Prison.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) also celebrated the birth anniversary by releasing a book ‘Kappalottiya Tamizhanin Panmuka Alumai‘ (The Multifaceted Personality of the Seafaring Tamilian).

T The book is a compilation of articles published in the monthly magazine Idadhu from Erode.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.