1,500 surgeons complete training in microsurgery from Ganga Hospital lab in Coimbatore

January 31, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The microsurgery laboratory in the Department of Plastic Surgery at Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, on Tuesday reached the landmark of having trained 1,500 surgeons from 68 countries and 142 cities in India.

According to S. Raja Sabapathy, Director of the Plastic, Hand and Reconstructive Microsurgery Department of Ganga Hospital, microvascular surgery involves joining of blood vessels as small as 1.0 mm in diameter. The surgeons are trained to put in 4 to 5 sutures in the small 1.0 mm vessel. The microsurgery laboratory was established in the hospital in 2,000 to teach this technique.

The surgeons are taught the technique in simulated operation theatre conditions over a period of one week. .

In addition to the people visiting for the course, the hospital has been a destination for teaching and training and a total of 2,800 surgeons from 70 countries have visited the hospital. It also offers short-term and long-term fellowships apart from revolutionising the way the trauma reconstructive surgery is done in many developing nations by training people, said Dr. Raja Sabapathy.

ADVERTISEMENT