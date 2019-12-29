1,500 police personnel to be deployed on New Year’s eve

The City Police will deploy around 1,500 personnel on December 31 night to monitor the New Year celebrations.

According to police sources, they will be involved in vehicle checks at important spots in the city, including R.S. Puram, D.B. Road, Race Course, and Lakshmi Mills. Any vehicle found to be indulging in rash driving will be seized. Inebriated drivers and those who do not wear helmets will be fined, sources said.

Barricades will be placed at the designated locations in the city to prevent rash driving.

Women may alert the police using the Kavalan SOS mobile application, in case of an emergency. Strict action will be taken in case of any misbehaviour towards women during the celebrations.

Restaurants and other locations where the celebrations are held must close by 1 a.m.. sources added.