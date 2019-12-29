Coimbatore

1,500 police personnel to be deployed on New Year’s eve

more-in

The City Police will deploy around 1,500 personnel on December 31 night to monitor the New Year celebrations.

According to police sources, they will be involved in vehicle checks at important spots in the city, including R.S. Puram, D.B. Road, Race Course, and Lakshmi Mills. Any vehicle found to be indulging in rash driving will be seized. Inebriated drivers and those who do not wear helmets will be fined, sources said.

Barricades will be placed at the designated locations in the city to prevent rash driving.

Women may alert the police using the Kavalan SOS mobile application, in case of an emergency. Strict action will be taken in case of any misbehaviour towards women during the celebrations.

Restaurants and other locations where the celebrations are held must close by 1 a.m.. sources added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2019 12:39:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/1500-police-personnel-to-be-deployed-on-new-years-eve/article30422309.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY