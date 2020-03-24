1,500 police personnel to be deployed in Coimbatore to maintain law and order

Coimbatore city police have geared up as a state of curfew under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will come into force in Tamil Nadu from 6 p.m. Tuesday till March 31 as a preventive step against the spread of COVID-19.

From Tuesday, 1,500 police personnel will be deployed in the city limits in two shifts to maintain the law and order situation.

The police will use public addressing system to announce public about the curfew and repercussions of violating the order.

Section 144 of the CrPC authorises the Executive Magistrate of any State or territory to issue an order to prohibit the assembly more than four people in an area.

Those violating the order will be booked for engaging in rioting. The curfew will also be in effect at public places like Race Course where some people come as a group for walking and jogging.

The police personnel who are on duty will be provided mask and hand sanitiser.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police will deploy around 1,200 personnel for effective implementation of the prohibitory order