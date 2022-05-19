1,500 police personnel to be deployed across the Nilgiris for flower show inauguration

Around 1,500 police personnel will be deployed across the Nilgiris for the inauguration of the 124 th annual flower show by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on May 20.

District Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat said policemen from other districts too would be deployed in the district during the five-days of the show. Traffic arrangements would be in place to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, especially along Mettupalayam-Coonoor-Udhagamandalam Road, as well as Kotagiri Road, said Mr. Rawat.

Police presence would be strengthened at all public spaces, including bus stops and railway stations, to ensure security to tourists. Officials expected the tourist numbers to peak during the five-day event. Police personnel would keep check on roads that recorded high number of accidents in the past, including Kalhatti ghat road. Vehicles would not be allowed to use the road to descend to the Sigur plateau from Udhagamandalam.

Designated parking areas had been earmarked to ensure that visitors to the Government Botanical Garden did not park illegally by the side of the road and block traffic. Mr. Rawat said drones would be used to help clear traffic in case of gridlocks, while hill patrol vehicles (two-wheelers) would also be deployed to ensure that the police could quickly reach areas where their attention was required.