1,500 police personnel on security duty for New Year celebrations in Erode district

December 30, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - ERODE

A total of 1,500 police personnel will be posted for security to ensure peaceful celebrations across the district for the New Year.

A release from the district police said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations and gatherings in public places were not allowed in the last two years.

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the police and people along with their families can celebrate the New Year”, the release said and added that police personnel from 36 police stations, armed reserve personnel and home guards would be on duty from Saturday evening.

The release said that apart from vehicle patrolling and vehicle checks, policemen will be posted at places where people gather in large numbers and religious establishments. The release asked people to avoid long-distance travel during night hours or take short breaks during the trip.

Also, the release warned that action will be taken against drunk drivers and also persons who indulge in rash and negligent driving. All the celebrations should end by 1 a.m. on Sunday and people should return home, the release said.

Complaints regarding violations and crimes against children and women can be taken up with the exclusive police phone number at 96552-20100, the release said and added that the caller’s identity will be kept confidential.