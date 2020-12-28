1,500 more street vendors to be given loan

Street vendors submitting online applications for obtaining loan in Erode on Sunday.

ERODE

28 December 2020 00:22 IST

Under the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), the Corporation has planned to cover 1,500 additional vendors so that they can get loan of ₹ 10,000 each to develop their business.

Since street vendors were severely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had launched the special micro-credit facility scheme in June to provide affordable loans to them to resume their business. Street vendors, who had received the Certificate of Vending (CoV) by the Town Vending Committee, could get loan of ₹ 10,000 under the scheme at 4% interest. Initially, 736 vendors had registered with the Corporation and their applications were submitted online. Canara Bank at Karungalpalayam branch sanctioned the loan and all the street vendors received the loan in the second week of December.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the Ministry had asked the civic body to identify more street vendors following which 1,500 vendors were identified. Special camps to submit online applications commenced on Saturday and continued on Sunday.

The loan can be repaid in 12 monthly instalments and there is no need to provide collateral security for the loan. Vendors engaged in sale of vegetables, fruits, tea, breads, eggs, textile, apparel, footwear, books and stationery and laundry services are eligible for the loan.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu vendor online applications would be recommended to the bank for sanctioning loan and all the 1,500 vendors would be given the loan.

Eomsps.